Puducherry, Feb 10: Even before dust could settle down on Hijab row in Karnataka, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Sounderarajan said the Education department of the union territory would formulate a uniform dress code for students.

The Governor’s statement came after a school headmaster asked a Muslim student of class IX to remove her hijab.

The Director of School Education in Puducherry, P.R. Rudra Goud said that the dress code will have detailed guidelines on uniforms and on a few things that would be permitted.

He also said that the dress code would be enforced among students after the government approves proposal and added that an enquiry into the headmaster asking the student to remove the hijab was on.

The political parties of Puducherry have expressed their concern to the Lieutenant Governor as well as the Chief Minister of the territory, N. Rangasamy regarding the hijab row that had turned violent in nieghbouring Karnataka and requested them to prevent such an issue from happening in Puducherry.

The Lieutenant Governor in the statement also said that the independent MLA’s had met her and had discussed with her certain proposals regarding the development of the Union Territory.

It may be noted that there was a controversy over four independent MLA’s supporting Rangasamy calling on the Lieutenant Governor and rumours were rife that the legislators were about to withdraw support to the government.