

Google is in a competition with Microsoft and OpenAI to create the next big advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Google wants to be ahead, so it’s getting ready to introduce an AI chatbot that can give advice about life to people, according to the New York Times.

This chatbot is being made by a part of Google called DeepMind, and they’re working with a company called Scale AI, which is worth $7.3 billion. They’re trying to make a chatbot that’s like a life coach. More than 100 experts are working on this project right now.

The AI chatbot is being trained with different situations that people might ask about in real life. For instance, the New York Times mentioned a situation where someone wants to tell a friend they can’t go to their wedding because they can’t afford it.

If this AI chatbot is released to the public, it could do at least 21 different things, like giving advice, sharing ideas, helping with plans, and giving tips for learning.

This new kind of chatbot, which is like a “life-guru,” is quite different from the current ones like Google Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Those chatbots work more like databases, giving out information in a robotic way. They don’t create unique interactions unless you find a way to get past their initial programming.

Google’s decision to work on this new type of AI chatbot isn’t random. Last December, Google’s experts warned that people might not feel well and might lose some control over their lives if they take advice from AI.

Even when Google Bard was launched, it was not allowed to give advice about medical, financial, or legal matters. The report also mentioned that this new life chatbot is still being tested, and Google might decide to not use it.

A spokesperson said, “We’ve always worked with different partners to check our research and products at Google. This is an important step to make technology that’s safe and helpful. We’re always doing these checks. The examples mentioned aren’t a complete picture of what we’re planning.”

