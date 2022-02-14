

New Delhi, Feb 12: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy, in a joint operation have busted a drug trafficking racket and have seized around 529 kg of very high quality of hashish, 234 kg of finest quality of crystal Methamphetamine and some quantity of Heroin, valued at Rs 2,000 crore.

This is the first such operation on high seas.

The present seizure has dealt a blow to drug syndicates based out of our neighbouring country and using maritime route for trafficking drugs in India and other countries.

A senior NCB official said that the seized drugs are valued at Rs 2,000 crore in international market, however the official didn’t reveal the names of those behind the racket.

“The input regarding trafficking of drugs on high seas was developed by the NCB and was shared with Naval Intelligence Unit, leading to a joint operation. This was carried out under the supervision of seniors and we recovered huge cache of drugs,” said an NCB official.

The official said that special unit of the NCB Headquarters have been continuously working on various such intelligence inputs and it will be our endeavour to carry out more such operations in future in collaboration with the naval forces