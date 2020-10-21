Here’s top 5 Education Ministry scholarships for students

New Delhi :The Ministry of Human Resource Development, now referred to as the Ministry of Education, is an independent body of the government of India that looks after the education sector of the country.

Since its inception in 1985, the ministry has been in charge of policymaking and creating the roadmap for education at different levels in India. Amongst its several initiatives, it offers a large number of scholarships to financially support the studies of students at both school and college level.

Given below is the list of top 5 scholarships:-

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students

As the name suggests, this scheme is meant for class 12 passed students who are studying in college or university. The key objective of this scholarship is to support meritorious students coming from economically weaker sections to pursue their higher studies by providing them financial assistance for their day-to-day expenses.

The students, who are above 80th percentile of successful candidates in class 12 or equivalent examination can avail benefits under this scheme. They must be pursuing a regular full-time course such as engineering and medical. The annual family income must not exceed Rs 8 lakh from all sources.

Number of scholarships: 82,000 fresh scholarships per annum

Eligibility: Class 12 passed students

Awards: Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between August and October (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) National Means cum Merit Scholarship

This scheme is meant to support meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections who are finding it difficult to support or fund their education after class 8. In order to prevent them from dropping out and encourage them to continue their studies at the secondary stage, students are provided with a scholarship of Rs 12,000 annually.

The students who are currently studying in class 9 and have secured at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent in class 8 examination can avail benefits under this scheme. Furthermore, to appear for the selection test, they must secure at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in class 7 exam. The annual income of the family must be less than Rs 1.50 lakh from all sources.

Number of scholarships: 1 lakh

Eligibility: Class 9 students

Awards: Rs 12,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between August and October (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

This scholarship has been introduced to empower young girls with knowledge, skills and self-confidence. Girl students who are pursuing the first or second (through lateral entry only) year of technical degree/ diploma course on the basis of marks obtained by them in class 10+2 or equivalent exam can avail benefits under this scheme.

The annual family income must be less than Rs 8 lakh from all sources. Also, up to two girls per family are eligible to apply for and receive this scholarship.

Number of scholarships: 5,000

Eligibility: Girl students studying in 1st year of technical courses

Awards: Up to Rs 50,000 per annum and other benefits

Application timeline: Between September and October (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

Differently-abled students who are pursuing a technical degree/diploma course from a recognized institution can avail benefits under this scholarship scheme. The scholarship aims at promoting technical education among specially-abled students.

Students having not less than 40 per cent disability can avail benefits under this scheme. They must be admitted to the first year of degree/ diploma level course or second year of degree/ diploma level course (through lateral entry) in any AICTE approved institution.

The annual income of the family must be less than Rs 8 lakh from all sources.

Number of scholarships: All eligible specially-abled students will get the scholarship

Eligibility: Differently-abled students in first year degree/diploma course

Awards: Up to Rs 50,000 per annum and other benefits

Application timeline: Between September and October (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF)

Introduced with an objective to promote technical research studies among students, this scheme attracts meritorious students to pursue doctoral programmes at leading institutions of India like IISc/IISERs/IITs and central universities.

The students who apply for a PhD programme at one of the PMRF granting institutions either through direct or lateral entry channel can apply for this fellowship. They must also fulfil the minimum qualification requirements as specified in the fellowship guidelines.

Number of scholarships: Not specified

Eligibility: BTech graduate, final year BTech, integrated MTech, integrated MSc students from IISc/ IITs/ NITs/ IISER/ IIITs

Awards: Stipend of up to Rs 80,000 per month and other benefits

Application timeline: Round the year (for this academic year)

Application mode: Apply for a PhD programme at one of the PMRF granting institutions.