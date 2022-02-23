Srinagar: Heavy snowfall threw normal life out of gear in Kashmir on Wednesday.

The valley remained cut off from the rest of the world as both surface and air traffic was suspended due to the inclement weather.

While heavy snow forced suspension of traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, all flights at the Srinagar Airport were canceled. Train service between Banihal and Baramulla too got suspended due to snowfall.

Electric supply too got snapped in most parts of the Valley due to collapsing of transmission towers and snapping of power cables. Reports of damages to properties were also received and the administration faced lots of hurdles during snow clearance and power restoration operations.

Four feet snowfall recorded in upper reaches

Despite an earlier forecast of light to moderate snow, higher reaches of the Valley received over three feet of snow. Srinagar city received around half a foot of snowfall.

“Kashmir region received heavy snowfall. Central Kashmir received around 8-9 inches of snow while South Kashmir parts received two to 2.5 feet of snow. More than three feet of snow was recorded in the higher reaches,” Director of the Meteorological Department, Sonum Lotus told reporters.

However, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole said the higher reaches had received two to four feet of snow.

Another wet spell forecast on Feb 23

He said there will be an improvement in weather conditions from tonight.

“Precipitation intensity has decreased slightly since afternoon. We expect a further decrease as the day progresses. We expect a significant decrease in precipitation by tonight. Overall, improvement is most likely from 24th onwards, although light to moderate rain/ snow is likely to continue at scattered places during the 24-25th of February. But, there is no forecast of any major rain/ snow till ending February,” said Lotus.

All flights canceled, no traffic on highway on Thursday

While all flights were canceled today, the national highway will remain shut tomorrow as well.

“All flights of all airlines have been canceled. The passengers will be adjusted in the forthcoming flights in next available flight There were 41 cancellations including all sked flights (sic),” Srinagar Airport wrote on its Twitter handle.

The Traffic Police also issued an advisory asking people not to travel on the national highway on Thursday.

“Tomorrow on 24-02-2022, vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar NHW will remain suspended due to the huge landslide at Cafeteria Morh, continuous shooting stones at many places between Ramban and Banihal, and snow accumulation between NAVYUG Tunnel and Qazigund. People are requested not to undertake any journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW tomorrow,” the police said.

The Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road, and Kishtwar-Sinthan Road too were closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation.

‘Narrow escape’ during snow clearance on roads

Though the administration had deployed men and machinery to clear snow off the main roads, snow was still accumulated in the interiors. The government also issued an advisory asking the general public not to move out of their homes ‘unless it is absolutely necessary’.

The Div Com said the Mechanical Engineering Department completed 70% snow clearance under Priority Phase-I while PWD cleared snow from all the roads falling under its jurisdiction.

Officials said they were facing hurdles during snow clearance operations. “During snow clearance operation at Kanelwan, District Anantnag, the machine operator had a miraculous narrow escape, when a big branch of a Chinar tree branch fell on the machine,” an official said.

Electricity not restored completely due to tower collapses

Due to transmission tower collapse, officials said only full electricity will not be restored today in the Valley.

The Chief Engineer, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) said the transmission tower of PDD, collapsed at Balhama, Srinagar while two towers of Budgam-Nowbugh line 132 KV feeding Nowbugh, Chadoora Grid Station also got damaged.

Amid reports of damages to properties, six members of a family were rescued in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“Timely action by District Administration Kulgam saved six members of a family in Tangmarg Aharbal after their house got damaged due to heavy snowfall. The family has been accommodated in a nearby shelter and blankets, essential items provided to them,” said an official.

One houseboat also sank in River Jhelum due to heavy snowfall.

Exams postponed

Exams scheduled on Wednesday too got canceled due to heavy snow.

“The University of Kashmir has postponed all UG/PG/Professional examinations of the University scheduled to be held on February 23, 2022 (Wednesday) in view of the inclement weather conditions,” the university spokesperson announced early Wednesday morning.