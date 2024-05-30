Suggestions

May 30, 2024

Heatwave to Persist in Jammu for Next 7 Days; Kashmir to Get Slight Relief Until June 2

May 30, 2024
Kashmiri boys jump into a stream at the Shalimar Mughal Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar on August 03, 2021.

Weatherman here on predicted heat wave conditions to continue in Jammu division for next seven days and slight relief from hot and dry conditions till June 2 in Kashmir Valley.

A meteorological department official said that till May 31, the weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy with light rain/thunder at isolated to scattered places and gusty winds at few places.

From June 1-2, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/thunder is expected at isolated places with gusty winds at few places.

Generally dry weather has been predicted from June 3-4 and generally cloudy skies with light rain/thunder at scattered places from 5-7.

“No respite is expected in heat wave/hot & dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu division during next 7 days,” he said. However, he said, slight relief is likely from heat wave/hot & dry weather conditions during till June 2 over most parts of Kashmir Division as well as few hilly areas of Jammu Division.

“Another spell of heat wave over Kashmir Division is expected during June 3-4.”
The MeT official urged people to avoid heat exposure during 12 noon to 3 PM and drink lot of fluid and water.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of 13.8°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 12.4°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.7°C against 7.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.8°C against 11.0°C and it was 0.2°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 10.2°C, same as on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.4°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 6.5°C against 8.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 32.4°C against 25.3°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 7.5°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 15.8°C, Batote 18.6°C and Bhaderwah 15.1°C, he added. (GNS)

