Riyadh:Temperature will reach 43.6 degrees Celsius in Makkah and Madinah during the Haj period.

National Center of Meteorology (NCM) revealed the expected temperatures in Makkah and Madinah Al-Munawwarah during the Haj season for the year 1444 AH.

Weather in Makkah and Madinah during the Haj season

The Center expects the weather in Makkah and Madinah to be relatively hot and dry during the day and moderate at night.

Makkah will witness an average temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29.6 degrees Celsius.

The average temperature in Madinah will reach a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29.3 degrees Celsius during Haj.

Wind speeds will be between 4-10 kilometers per hour and 12 kilometers per hour, in Makkah and Madinah respectively. This will cause dust storms and a decrease in the range of horizontal visibility.

Ministry of Health has prepared extensive arrangements for the pilgrims considering the possibility of heat stroke during Haj.

More than 32,000 specially trained personnel are employed to serve the pilgrims. In addition, 23 hospitals and 140 health centers with state-of-the-art facilities have been specially prepared.