A groom surprised his bride when he brought her Down syndrome students to attend her wedding ceremony.

A video of the students entering the hall with the couple’s rings and flowers moves the bride to tears.

The groom had asked them to be ring bearers on his wedding day to surprise his wife.

“The groom gave the task of carrying rings to the bride’s students with Down syndrome. How beautiful,” the caption of the video reads.

The Groom gave the task of carrying rings to the Bride's students with down syndrome. How beautiful… pic.twitter.com/rVt26pRz7J — The Figen (@TheFigen_) October 25, 2022

Social media exploded in praise for the couple.

“Someone who truly understands what you value in life and values it (and you) as well, ” a user wrote.

“This is one of the sweetest, most beautiful things I have ever seen. What a great couple; she for being their teacher, and he for including them in their wedding, ” wrote another.