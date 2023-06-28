Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has become the target of online trolling and criticism for her unusual body language displayed during the shooting of her upcoming film, ‘Heart of Stone.’ The highly anticipated movie, which features Bhatt in a pivotal role, has garnered attention for all the wrong reasons due to her perceived strange mannerisms.

Social media platforms have been inundated with memes, comments, and video compilations highlighting what some netizens have described as “weird” and “awkward” body language exhibited by the renowned actress. As the snippets of Bhatt’s scenes from ‘Heart of Stone’ began circulating online, they quickly became the subject of intense scrutiny and mockery.

One particular scene in the movie, featuring an emotionally charged confrontation, has become the focal point of the online backlash. Viewers have pointed out Alia Bhatt’s exaggerated facial expressions, jerky movements, and seemingly forced gestures, which they believe detract from the overall authenticity of her performance.

The trolls wasted no time in taking advantage of the situation, creating memes and GIFs that further accentuated the perceived eccentricities in Bhatt’s portrayal. The actress’s mannerisms have been compared to a wide range of unrelated things, including puppetry, interpretive dance, and even extraterrestrial beings.

Despite the negative reception, some supporters have come to Alia Bhatt’s defense, claiming that her body language in ‘Heart of Stone’ may be a conscious artistic choice by the actress to depict her character’s complex emotional state. They argue that the intense nature of the scene might have required unconventional gestures to convey the character’s inner turmoil effectively.

The controversy surrounding Alia Bhatt’s body language has sparked a broader debate on social media about the standards and expectations imposed on actors. Some argue that artistic expression should be allowed to flourish without being subjected to unnecessary criticism, while others believe that the public has a right to voice their opinions on performances that they find unsatisfactory.

As of now, Alia Bhatt has not issued a response or statement addressing the online backlash. It remains to be seen how the actress and the film’s production team will navigate the situation and whether it will have any impact on the public’s perception of ‘Heart of Stone’ ahead of its release.

In an industry known for its unpredictability, Alia Bhatt’s recent encounter with online trolling serves as a reminder of the power of social media and the impact it can have on the lives and careers of public figures. It also highlights the challenges faced by actors in striking a balance between artistic freedom and audience expectations.

As the online debate rages on, the controversy surrounding Alia Bhatt’s body language in ‘Heart of Stone’ is likely to generate further attention, leaving fans, critics, and the film fraternity eagerly awaiting Bhatt’s response and the subsequent developments in this unfolding saga.