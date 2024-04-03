‘Healthy Nation’: Sports activities bloom in UT

SRINAGAR: The Department of Youth Services and Sports organise a wide range of sports and other activities for students and youth in general across all the 20 districts of the Union Territory of J&K throughout the year.

“Aiming to promote sports culture/Drug free Society and a healthy Nation, Zonal and District level Offices play an important role in engaging students in different games and allied activities”, this was stated by Director Department of Youth Services and Sports Subash C Chhibber while appreciating the efforts of field staff of the Department in taping sports talent in school children and giving it a positive direction.

Pertinently the Department has started a variety of sports activities through Zonal Offices. Zone Zaldagar conducted Volleyball /Tug of war and recreational games on Wednesday, engaging a large Number of students hailing from the Zone. The event was inaugurated by the Principal MPML HSS Nikhat Mir in presence of ZPEO Zaldagar Javed Ahmad Malik and Officials of the Department of YS&S. An anti drug pledge was administered before starting the event. Later the winners were awarded by the ZPEO concerned. Meanwhile Zone Rainawari conducted Chess and Carrom Competitions at Boys High School Rainawari in which more than 50 students of the Zone overwhelmingly participated. The event was inaugurated by ZPEO Rainawari Rifat Shafi. She urged the students to be safe from drugs and to adopt games and Sports as part of life.

Meanwhile in an inspiring endeavor to foster cultural and spiritual understanding among youth, the Department of Youth Services and Sports organized a vibrant Seerat Conference for U-14 & U-17 boys & girls in Mattan Zone of district Anantnag. The event, held at Middle School Pranbhawan, witnessed enthusiastic participation from budding talents. The inauguration ceremony was graced with the presence of Zonal Physical Education Officer, Fahmeeda Akhter, whose words of encouragement set the tone for the event. Basharat Ahmad Wani (REM) eloquently presented on the biography of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), enriching the attendees with profound insights. The event culminated with a keynote address by the District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Anantnag, who emphasized the timeless lessons from the life of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Competitions in Tug of War and Carrom were also organized for AAG Boys and Girls in the District. The event commenced with the ceremonious inauguration by the ZPEO Manzoor Ahmad Ganie, whose words resonated with the essence of sportsmanship and discipline.

Meanwhile Youth Services and Sports Office Ganderbal also organized Intramural Sports Activities Across the District. Students from different sports zones of the District participated in multiple sports events, showcasing their enthusiasm and passion for sports. Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal, District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Ganderbal, extended a warm welcome to the Departmental officials and students, applauding their participation in the season’s inaugural sporting events. “This initiative aims to foster a culture of physical activity, teamwork, and healthy competition among the youth across all zones of the district”, DYSSO said.