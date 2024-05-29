Health Secy vows support for IFS efforts on infertility awareness

SRINAGAR: In a momentous ceremony held at the Radisson Rajbagh, Dr Syed Sajjad Hussain, a leading IVF expert was given a felicitation award by the Chief guest, Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah. This accolade recognises Dr Syed Sajjad’s achievement as the first doctor from Jammu & Kashmir elected to the Governing Council of the National Indian Fertility Society (IFS) as its Additional Joint Secretary.

The event, organised by the Indian Fertility Society, witnessed the attendance of over 90 gynaecologists from various medical institutions of the valley including LD Hospital, SKIMS Trust Hospital, SKIMS MCH, JLNM Hospital and other district hospitals of Health Services Kashmir. The ceremony also marked the installation of the new IFS Kashmir Chapter team with Dr Samiya Mufti, a reputed gynaecologist and Head of Unit at LD Hospital, assuming the role of Chapter Secretary.

The highlight of the evening was a captivating performance by a group of girls from the J&K Cultural Academy, adding a cultural flair to the proceedings. In his address, IFS President, Prof (Col) Pankaj Talwar, who was the guest of the honour at the event, lauded Dr Syed Sajjad as the “backbone of the Indian Fertility Society”, underscoring his vital contributions to the field.

IFS Kashmir founder Secretary Dr Syed Sajjad in his vote of thanks was overwhelmed with the gracious presence and assurances of Secretary Health and Medical Education inspite of his very busy schedule and he emphasized the strengthening of fertility care on gross root levels where the Indian Fertility Society will be on forefront with the health and medical education department of JK UT. In a bid to address the pressing issue of Infertility in Kashmir Dr Syed also assured and showed his readiness in starting weekly one day free IFS Infertility Camps at LD Hospital Srinagar in addition to other district hospitals of Kashmir.

The Secretary Health and Medical Education pledged ongoing coordination and logistical support for the IFS to sustain their academic activities and infertility awareness camps across J&K. Furthermore, plans were unveiled for an International Conference on ART & Reproductive Medicine to be held in Srinagar, with international delegates from the USA, Europe, and Canada already confirming their participation again using the organising capabilities of IFS Joint Secretary Dr Syed Sajjad Hussain.