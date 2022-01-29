Mysuru, Jan 29: Education Department has lodged a sexual assault case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the school headmaster for kissing a girl student in H.D.Kote town of Karnataka’s Mysuru district, police said on Saturday.



A video of the headmaster kissing the girl in his chamber at the school has gone viral on social media leading to public outrage. As the video went viral, villagers and students have demanded action against the accused headmaster. The video was shot by the students through a window. On realizing that the act is being shot, the girl moves away and the accused comes towards the window.



Based on the complaints, the Block Education Officer (BEO) lodged a complaint of sexual assault on school girl by the headmaster and sought initiation of action against him.



The case has been registered at the H.D. Kote police station. The police said that they have taken up the investigation of the case and are verifying the complaint. The accused teacher will be taken into custody for questioning.

