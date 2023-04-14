HBO has announced today they will continue to expand the Game of Thrones franchise in the near future. During the event held with the intent of promoting HBO Max’s rebranding into Max, Warner Bros. announced that a new prequel set in Westeros has entered development, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Martin will serve as writer/executive producer, Ira Parker will serve as writer/executive producer, and Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will serve as executive producers,

The show is based on the series of fantasy novellas by Martin, which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

The series is currently titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.” The official logline states, “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Martin has published three novellas in the ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ series to date: ‘The Hedge Knight’ in 1998, ‘The Sworn Sword’ in 2003 and ‘The Mystery Knight’ in 2010. The three novellas were then collected and published together as ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ in 2015.