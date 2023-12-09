New Delhi: Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi today clarified that she did not sign any paper that declared Hamas as a terrorist organisation. The union minister’s answer comes after the alleged image of a pointless question, and the declaration of Hamas as a terrorist organization is being shared on social media along with Ms. Lekh’s response.

The minister of foreign affairs specifies Mrs. Lekhiand’s tweet, saying there appears to be a technical glitch. Meenakshi Lekhi is the Union Minister of state for External Affairs and culture and a member of parliament from the New Delhi constituency. And you were misinformed.

You have been misinformed as I have not signed any paper with this question and this answer @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia https://t.co/4xUWjROeNH — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) December 8, 2023

I did not sign any paper with this question and answer, and Ms. Lekhi sent it to the external affairs minister, S. Jaishankar, and the prime minister. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (ubt) member of parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi responded to Ms.

– Meenakshi Lekhi ji is denying&disassociating to a response attributed to her

– says has no idea who drafted this as response to a PQ since she didn’t sign it

– is she then claiming it is a forged response, if yes this is a serious breach and violation of… pic.twitter.com/4mNscaFhpA — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 9, 2023

Lekhiand’s statement expressed concern over her response and said, Meenakshi Lekhi ji denies and rejects the response attributed to her. He says he has no idea who drafted it in response to the PQ because he didn’t sign it. And so does he claim that it is a false answer, and if so, is it a serious offense and violation of the existing rules? I would appreciate his explanation, and Ms. Chaturvedi added.

According to the purported pq, the question was raised by Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, who sought an answer as to whether the Indian government has any proposals to declare Hamas a terrorist organization and whether the Israeli government has also demanded it. Israel’s ambassador to India, naor gilon, raised the issue of declaring Hamas a terrorist organization and asked the centre to do the same, but the Indian government did not declare the Palestinian group a terrorist organization.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar have expressed concern over the worsening situation due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas and have repeatedly called for “restraint and de-escalation.”. We remain worried by the deterioration of the security situation and have called for moderation and de-escalation and emphasized the peaceful solution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, Jaishankar said in a written reply to a lok sabha question yesterday. We welcome pauses on humanitarian aid and the release of hostages, he added. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the cop28 summit in the United Arab Emirates and emphasised a two-state solution to the conflict.