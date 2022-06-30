Srinagar, Jun 30: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that he has firm belief that the Amarnath Yatra, which began today, will be peaceful and will a success by the blessings of Shri Amarnath Ji Baba.

Talking to a selected group of reporters today morning,, Sinha said that by the blessings of Baba Amarnath Ji, yatra will be successful and peaceful as well.

As we begin the 43-days long celebration of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, performed Puja of Baba Barfani earlier today. Prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity of all. pic.twitter.com/fcI5e1Ly3t — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 30, 2022

He said that pilgrims have come from across the country and he has firm belief that every pilgrim will go back happily and everyone’s prayers are accepted.

Sinha also said that he prayed for the development, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, and the entire country.

Notably, Amarnath Yatra began today after first batch of 2750 pilgrims left for holy cave shrine from Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam amid unprecedented security measures—(KNO)