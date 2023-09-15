Srinagar: In recent years, Kashmir has emerged as an unexpected yet significant hub for fashion, blending tradition with modernity and creating opportunities for local artisans and entrepreneurs.

In recent years, there has been a renaissance of these traditional crafts, thanks to the efforts of local designers and artisans who are infusing contemporary designs into age-old techniques. They have successfully attracted a new generation of customers who appreciate the blend of tradition and modernity.

While several local designers have emerged as torchbearers of this fashion revolution in Kashmir, now Bollywood is descending on Kashmir to give a flip to the fashion industry.

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem turned showstoppers for fashion designer Varun Bahl at the exquisite show he hosted in Kashmir on September 12. The designer paid an ode to Kashmir’s enchanting beauty with his collection titled ‘A love letter to Kashmir’.

Huma exuded a modern yet traditional bride vibe as she walked the ramp in a regal champagne gold bridal lehenga that was swathed in sequin, bugle beads and dabka work. Her exquisite appearance in the heavy lehenga punctuated with floral adornments was complete with a scalloped dupatta, styled as a veil on her head.

She rocked a heavy statement necklace, an ornate ring and a sheesh patti from The House of Rambhajos to round off the look.

Saqib, on the other hand, made a strong case for groom jewellery as he walked the ramp in a black sherwani worn over a sheer kurta and teamed with embellished trousers. The actor’s ethnic look was glammed up with an oversized necklace.

Post- ramp walk, Huma spoke to media in which she expressed her delight to attend a fashion show in Kashmir. “We have Kashmiri heritage and it’s an emotional moment for us’, she said.

Huma said it was after 30 years that such a grand fashion show was organised in Kashmir. “We walked on the ramp in this beautiful valley. Even we took a shikara ride wearing beautiful garments of Varun. It was a surreal experience,” she said.

Pertinently, the fashion industry in Kashmir has also witnessed a surge in women entrepreneurs. Many women from the region have started their own fashion businesses, specializing in everything from clothing and accessories to jewelry and footwear. This trend is not only economically empowering women but is also challenging traditional gender roles in the region.