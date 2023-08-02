Chandigarh, Aug 2: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, addressed the media on Wednesday, providing updates on the recent violence in Nuh, stating that six people have tragically lost their lives, and 116 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incidents. Among the victims, two were Home Guard personnel, and the remaining four were civilians.

To restore calm and order, the Chief Minister disclosed that 30 companies of the Haryana Police and 20 companies of Central paramilitary forces have been deployed. He specifically mentioned that 14 of these units have been stationed in Nuh, where no new incidents have been reported. Assuring that the authorities are actively pursuing the perpetrators responsible for the violence, Khattar urged the public to maintain peace during this difficult time.

State Home Minister, Anil Vij, further reiterated that the situation is now under control, with a focused approach on law enforcement. He revealed that a total of 41 FIRs have been registered, and the number of arrests in Nuh alone has reached 116. Additionally, authorities are closely monitoring social media to prevent any further escalation.

Notably, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, also engaged in a conversation with Chief Minister Khattar regarding the violence, underscoring the significance of addressing the situation promptly and effectively.

The unrest unfolded in Nuh, a district with a significant Muslim population, where clashes between two groups erupted. According to police reports, the incident began when a group of men obstructed Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ near Khedla Mod in Nuh, leading to the pelting of stones at the procession. Some police vehicles were also damaged during the confrontations.

On Tuesday, the violence escalated, with shops in Gurugram’s Badshahpur area being set on fire, adding to the growing concern for the region’s security and stability. Authorities are working tirelessly to contain the situation and restore peace in the affected areas.