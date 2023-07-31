While iPhones cannot perform actual magic or cast Harry Potter spells, you can still have some fun and simulate a “magical wand” experience using the phone’s features and apps. Here’s a creative way to play around and pretend to use Harry Potter spells on your iPhone:

ADVERTISEMENT

Use the Compass App: The Compass app on iPhones has a hidden feature that allows you to simulate wand movements. Open the Compass app and swipe left to access the “Level” tool. Hold your iPhone firmly and move it in the shape of a wand movement as if you’re casting a spell. For example, “swish and flick” the phone upwards to mimic the “Wingardium Leviosa” spell.

Customize Siri Shortcuts: Use the Shortcuts app on your iPhone to create custom voice commands with magical themes. While Siri can’t perform actual spells, you can set up shortcuts with phrases like “Lumos” to turn on the flashlight or “Silencio” to switch to silent mode.

Magic Wand Apps: There are apps available on the App Store that simulate magic wands. These apps often use the iPhone’s accelerometer and gyroscope to detect movements, making it feel like you’re waving a wand. While they won’t cast real spells, they can create a fun and interactive experience.

AR (Augmented Reality) Games: Explore AR games that incorporate magic and spellcasting. Some AR games allow you to interact with virtual magical creatures or objects by moving your iPhone like a wand.

Magic Photo Editing Apps: Use photo editing apps that add magical effects to your pictures. You can overlay images of Harry Potter spells or magical creatures onto your photos to create a magical atmosphere.

Role-Playing Games (RPGs): Look for Harry Potter-themed RPG games on the App Store. While playing these games, you can experience the magical world of Hogwarts and cast spells as part of the gameplay.