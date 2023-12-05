SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has posted two new special secretaries in the office of the chief secretary.

Haris Ahmad Handoo, vice-chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as special secretary in the office of chief secretary. Commissioner SMC Athar Aamir Khan has been asked to hold the additional charge of vice-chairman of SDA.

Kishor Singh Chib, special secretary to the government, planning, development, and monitoring department has been transferred and posted as special secretary in the office of the chief secretary