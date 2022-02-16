Tiktok has taken down over 91.44 million videos from July to September last year for violating its guidelines.

“In order to protect the safety of the community and to preserve the integrity of the platform, 91.44m videos were removed across the world between July 1 and Sept 30 last year,” said Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

However, this number amounts to only one percent of all videos uploaded on the platform, and 95 percent of these videos were removed before a user lodged a complaint.

Eighty-eight percent of them were taken off before the video received any views and 93 percent were removed within 24 hours of being posted. The company plans to put in place a mechanism for state-of-the-art cyber monitoring in Washington, Dublin (Ireland), and Singapore later this year.

According to the company, since the volume of automated removals had gone up, the TikTok team can now focus on reviewing nuanced content, such as hate speech, bullying, harassment, and misinformation. TikTok has come up with updates to its community guidelines in order to improve the “integrity of the platform”, the report said.