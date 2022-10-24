Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers,” PMO tweeted.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQxanDEgDK — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2022

Ever since he became the Prime Minister in 2014, Modi has been a regular visitor to the border outposts on Diwali. He celebrated the festival with troops in Rajouri in 2019 and 2021.

Since assuming office in 2014, the Prime Minister has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers in the forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier Modi spent Diwali 2022 evening in Ayodhya. PM Modi was on his first visit to Ayodhya after he laid the foundation stone of a Ram temple at the once-disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site on August 5, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts, and rule are the inspiration for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (collective effort, inclusive growth).”