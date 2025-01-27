Srinagar, January 27: Continuing its inspection drives to discourage sale of counterfeit products in the name of Kashmir Handicrafts, the Quality Control wing of the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, conducted surprise inspection of handicraft dealers in Lal Chowk and other City Centre sections, here today.

Teams, led by Quality Control Inspectors, checked showroom dealers for valid registrations and strict adherence to sale and display of genuine handmade craft products, duly labelled for price with specifications.

In a statement issued today, a spokesman from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, stated that the stakeholders are appreciative of the efforts made by the Department and extended wholehearted support, aimed at customer satisfaction and safeguarding the interests of highly skilled craftsmen and rich heritage of Kashmir. The Handicrafts and Handloom Department has again urged the business houses associated with handicrafts and handloom sector to approach the Department for GI tagging, testing and QR-coded certification of their products at Craft Development Institute & Indian Institute of Carpet Technology labs.

Highlighting the circular directions issued from time-to-time on strict adherence on sale of genuine handmade products, the spokesman warned of strict action under the provisions of Tourist Trade and Quality Control Acts against violators, which shall also include imposition of heavy penalty and cancellation of registration certificate.