Chandigarh, January 16: The endeavours cricket hub stadium Banur Tangori was alive with excitement as it hosted the final of the Kashmir Cricket League Chandigarh (KCLC). The cricket tournament, organised by Gulzar Ahmad , had been the talk of the town few weeks, and the final showdown took place between two formidable teams, the Hamdan Hurricanes CC Srinagar and the United imports C C Srinagar.

A good crowd gathered at the Endeavour’s Cricket Hub stadium Chandigarh before the commencement of the match. It was a one-sided competition, at times it looked bit nery one throughout the day. The United Imports Srinagar won the toss and opted to field first, aiming to apply pressure on top the order. The Hamdan Hurricanes took the crease, & with technically sound batting, they managed 186 runs in their alloted quota of 20 overs.

The United Imports response wasn’t impressive as they lost their skipper on the very first ball sensing a collapse they gone from bad to worse as they were 4 down with powerplay and with just 43 on the board. Even after losing their top order for a meagre 43, they continued to give their opponents tough competition in between.

In the end, the United Imports Srinagar fell short of the destiny, scoring 161 from 20 overs and losing their entire side. The Hamdan Hurricanes pace armoury maintained their composure and standards, not allowing the match to slip away. It was simplest victory.

Throughout the match, spectators remained on the edge of their aisles, guessing who would surprise and who would emerge victorious. With each passing over, the asking rate grew and the roar of the Hamdan fans intensified.

The Kashmir Cricket League season 4 kicked off three weeks ago, with 16 teams participating from different regions. It has been a journey filled with passion, dedication, and sportsmanship, culminating in this final.

Mir Aqeel was declared player of the match for his brilliant performance with the bat scoring 63 in the final.

Aqib Mir of Hamdan Hurricanes was named the best batsman of the tournament, & Faizan Rouf of United Imports C C Srinagar was awarded the momento of the best bowler. Money from back country bashers was named best fielder of the tournament and Samar Amin took best Wicketkeeper award. Aqib Mir, the Mr. Consistent bagged player of the tournament momento and a cash award of Rs 10K for his outstanding performance throughout the three week long tourney. In addition to lifting the coveted trophy, the winners recieved a cash prize of Rs one lakh fifty thousand, while the second best team were awarded Rs one lakh. The ocassion was graced by Mir Mukhtar Sole distributor Anthem Sports India , GM Friends Motors Narbal Abdul Qayoom Dar.