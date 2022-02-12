Rahul Bajaj, who helped in the rise of Indian middle-class, passed away today. He was 83.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj, a former chairman of Bajaj Auto, gave iconic Bajaj scooter to this nation. `Hamara Bajaj’ jingle became the anthem for the middle class in eighties.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February 2022 in the presence of his closest family members,” a statement from Bajaj Group read.

Social media exploded after the news broke out. Tributed poured in on Twitter with the country’s who-is-who joining in to pay homage to the top industrialist.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shri #RahulBajaj. India has lost a patriotic industrialist, one who is outspoken in expressing his views on issues of public concern,” tweeted Sudheendra Kulkarni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Supreme Court lawyer and Congress spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said he knew Rahul Bajaj for decades. “Old family friends, despite big age diff. My father was chair of a trust in memory of Rahul’s father. Together in RS, he & I shared many lighter moments in central hall & at dinner at his house during the session. Talked to him some months ago for 30mins,” he said.

Rahul had stepped down as the chairman and full-time director of Bajaj Auto in April 2021 after a stint of over 50 years at the helm of India’s second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer.