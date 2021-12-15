Srinagar: It took Mansoor Mir of Pattan more than two years to build a house. When he was ready to shift, he realized that his dream home requires a Hamam (a traditional heating system) to beat harsh winters.

Mir delayed housewarming and instead decided to construct Hamam. “My new home is made of concrete. So, I decided to build a Hamam to fight the winter chill,” he said.

`Hamam': How Kashmir’s traditional heating system stands test of time 5

An innovation brought by Mughals, a Hamam is a room in which thick, hand-hewn rectangular slabs of limestone are laid over a hollowed-out floor which is supported by bricks. Firewood is placed inside the Hamam and then alight. A chimney that snakes through the walls opens its mouth at the roof. The smoke passes through the chimney to avoid any suffocation.

Courtesy: Hamam works and services-Hajin

Initially, Hamams were restricted to mosques. But Hamam has become an inseparable part of Kashmir architecture.

“So many new houses have been built. Everyone has a Hamam. The winters are very harsh and we need some heating arrangement to beat chill particularly in Chilla-i-Kalan (the 40 -day harsh winter period),” Mir said.

Courtesy: Hamam works and services-Hajin

Such is the demand that people have to prebook masons three months before. “We would build almost 10-20 Hamams in a season. This year so far we have built more than 60. It has now become a necessity,” said Abdul Ahad from Bandipora, who has experience of over 30 years in building Hamams.

Even homes without Hamams are now making readjustments to have one. “We get many customers who want to convert their rooms into Hamams. It is a tedious and costlier process,” he said.

Other than Hamams, people use traditional Kangri, and charcoal and LPG bukharis (fireplace) to beat the winter chill.

During winters, modern heating appliances too witness demand in Kashmir particularly ahead of the beginning of Chilla-i-Kalan.