Haj Flights from Srinagar to Resume on May 14

Srinagar: The Haj pilgrimage flights from Srinagar International Airport are set to resume on May 14, after remaining suspended due to recent tensions.

Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, Executive Officer of the J&K Haj Committee, told that Haj flights will restart from Tuesday with three flights scheduled over the course of two days.

The official said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth departure process for the pilgrims.

The flights were earlier halted following the closure of several airports, including Srinagar, amid a military standoff between India and Pakistan that had led to the suspension of civil aviation services across northern and western parts of the country.