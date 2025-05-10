Haj Flights Cancelled Till May 14 : Haj Committee

Haj Committee of J&K on Saturday said that Haj flights have been cancelled till 14th May amid prevailing conditions.

In a notification issued by Haj Committee, copy of which lies with GNS says, “In continuation to this office notification dated:09-05-2025, it is to intimate that in view of the prevailing situation all Chartered Haj Flights which were scheduled upto 14-05-2025 stand cancelled.

Pilgrims are advised to remain patient and wait for further instructions. The revised flight schedule for alternate arrangements shall be communicated promptly through official channels, reads the notification.(GNS)