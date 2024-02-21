Haj Committee announces interview schedule for Khadim-ul-Hujaj aspirants

SRINAGAR: The J&K Hajj Committee today issued an interview schedule for candidates who have applied for selection as Khadim-ul-Hujaj for Haj-2024.

As per an official notification, the interview of eligible candidates for selection as Khadim-ul-Hujaj shall be held at Haj House, Bemina, Srinagar as per schedule given below.

For aspirants from Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian, the interview shall be held on 26-02-2024 from 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm.

And those from Srinagar and all districts of Jammu Division, the interview shall be held on 27-02-2024, while the timing of interview for Srinagar district shall be from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm, and for aspirants from all districts of Jammu shall be from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Meanwhile for aspirants from Kupwara and Baramulla, the interview shall be held on 28-02-2024 from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm, while those from Kulgam, Budgam and Pulwama shall be held on 28-02-2024 as well while timing shall be from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm

The list of eligible candidates will be made available on the official website www.jkshc.org by 24-02-2024. Further, the candidates are asked to bring along original documents for further verification.