Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has launched a voluntary program to provide health, education, and ambulance services to elderly pilgrims.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that 121 volunteers have signed up for the program.

They provide their services in centers close to Islamic sites in Madinah frequented by pilgrims, including the Prophet’s Mosque, Quba Mosque, Qiblatain Mosque, Miqat Mosque, and Sayyid al-Shuhada Mosque.

The volunteers have been trained on how to deal with pilgrims from other cultures who spoke different languages.

They will also provide pilgrims with health awareness so that they can complete their rituals safely and efficiently.

The program will continue until the end of this year’s Haj season.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.