Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has banned the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the camps of pilgrims during the Haj season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday marks the first day of Dhul-Hijjah month, corresponding to June 19.

The Director-General of Civil Defense stated the decision to ban is part of civil defence measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims. It will be enforced in coordination with the security authorities.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.

Haj 2023 officially begins on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between June 26 to July 1.