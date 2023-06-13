Riyadh: Authorities in Madinah, Saudi Arabia have hired more than 9900 workers to serve Haj pilgrims

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the Madinah Municipality said that they are fully prepared for the launch of their operational plan for the Haj season 2023, with the aim of providing the best possible services to pilgrims.

The authorities have also provided more than 800 machines, other equipment, and field teams round the clock to ensure high-quality municipal services available to the pilgrims.

It also monitors gas stations and highway service centers, as well as barbershops, beauty salons, and street vendors to help ensure high levels of hygiene and environmental sanitation through continuous cleaning and disinfection.

The operation plan in Madinah focuses on the city center, residential areas, mosques and their surroundings, historic Islamic sites, and markets.

A group of overseas pilgrims planning to perform Haj in Saudi Arabia at the end of this month continue to land at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah. Passenger traffic is expected to increase by 136 percent compared to last year.

Many pilgrims are keen on visiting Madinah before performing the rituals of Haj to pay their respects to the Prophet and pray at the Grand Mosque.

Madinah attracts Muslim pilgrims because it houses Prophet Muhammad’s mosque and tomb.

Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.