Riyadh: Saudi government has warned of jail term and fine for transporting Haj pilgrims without proper permission.

A person found involved can face six months in jail a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyals.

The warning was issued by Saudi’s General Directorate of Public Security on Tuesday.

Cautioning against fake Haj campaigns, the directorate stated the financial fine would be multiplied by the number of violators transported.

The offenders’ vehicles are likely to be confiscated, and expatriate violators will be deported and banned from entering the country.

Residents can contact 911 in Makkah, Riyad, and the Eastern Province and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom to report on illegal transport of Haj pilgrims.

