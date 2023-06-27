Riyadh: Arafat Day sermon will be translated into 20 languages, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The translation of Arafat’s sermon is one of the most important tasks undertaken by the Agency within the framework of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques translation project.
This is the sixth year in a row for the Arafat sermon to be translated into multiple languages.
These include:
French
English
Persian
Urdu
Hausa
Russian
Turkish
Punjabi
Chinese
Malay
Swahili
Spanish
Portuguese
Amharic
German
Swedish
Italian
Malayalam
Bosnian
Filipino
On June 19, the custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a royal order, assigning Sheikh Youssef bin Mohammad Bin Saeed, to deliver the sermon on Arafat Day.
The Arafat Day marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Haj, which will begin on Thursday, July 26.
The standing at Arafat, one of the four pillars of Haj and the most important ritual of the annual pilgrimage will start after the Arafat sermon and performance of Dhuhr and Asr prayers in combined and shortened forms.
Arafat’s sermon is usually broadcast live around the world.