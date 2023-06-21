Hailey Bieber faced criticism from fans on social media after she shared pictures of her spacious New York City condo.

The supermodel’s Instagram post, which garnered attention from her 49 million followers, featured images of her smoking, causing some fans to express their disapproval.

Hailey, 26, captioned the photos “At home in NYC in @ysl @anthonyvaccarello,” showcasing her stylish all-black outfit, including an oversized black jacket worn over minimal clothing.

Hailey Bieber’s elegant styling has earned her the title of fashion queen.

However, her recent photos have sparked debate and divided her fan base. Some people were concerned about the photographs, citing their potential impact on impressionable young people.