`Haer’e wanakhna Tootes’e kyah ilaaj karn’a mouts’e’: An amateur singer crooning this famous number to myna is breaking internet

Srinagar: A video of a Kashmiri youth singing a famous song to a myna is breaking the internet.

Donning a traditional pheran. the man is seen singing “Haer’e wanakhna Tootes’e” to a myna perched on the bonnet of an SUV.

Haeri wanakh na tota se kya yilaaj kari na maut si?

(Meaning: Little sparrow won't you tell the parrot, there be any cure for death?). The singer is actually singing this to the sparrow in this video. Just lovely pic.twitter.com/kpELRR2F8E — Shuja ul haq (@ShujaUH) December 15, 2020

In the video, myna actually responds to the song by constantly chirping till the youth stops singing.

The video is breaking the internet and is widely being shared by the netizens on Twitter and Facebook.

The video was shared by journalist Shuja ul Haq Thakur, who also translated the verses: “Haer’e wanakhna Tootes’e kyah ilaaj karn’a mouts’e” as “ Little sparrow wo’t you tell the parrot, there be any cure for death.”

Satish a Twitter user responded to the Shuja’s post by terming the rendition as “melodious”.