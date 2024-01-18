Srinagar, Jan 18: Two residential houses and a shed was damaged in a midnight blaze in Habbakadal area of Srinagar.

An official told that double storeyed residential house and one shed stored with huge quantity of firewood were involved in a fire, which spread to adjacent single storey residential house in Chinkral Mohalla Habbakadal.

He said, firefighters promptly reached the spot and successfully doused the flames along with the help of police and locals. However cause of fire was not known immediately.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

