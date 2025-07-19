Guru Dakshta faculty induction prog concludes at KU

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: To strengthen capacity-building initiatives for early-career educators, the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), University of Kashmir (KU), concluded its 92nd Guru Dakshta Faculty Induction Programme (FIP), conducted in offline mode.

The four-week programme, which commenced last month, witnessed participation from faculty members representing various higher educational institutions from within and outside Jammu & Kashmir. It was aimed at equipping newly inducted teachers with the necessary tools and perspectives for effective, learner-centric teaching in line with the evolving landscape of higher education.

The programme featured a wide range of expert sessions, practical engagements, and interactive discussions on topics such as MOOCs, SWAYAM, digital literacy, AI-powered tools, and effective use of technology in teaching-learning processes.

Director of Colleges, Higher Education Department, Govt. of J&K, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, who was the chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the significance of such foundational initiatives in shaping quality teaching practices. Earlier, in his welcome address, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Nazir, Director MMTTC KU, said the training programme reaffirms the varsity’s commitment to building a culture of excellence in teaching and mentorship. He said that the FIP, in line with NEP 2020, encourages teachers to embrace technological integration, professional ethics, institutional values, and pedagogical innovation.