Gupkar Declaration: All-party meeting begins at Farooq’s residence

Srinagar, Oct 15: The all-party meeting to chalk out the future course of action on Gupkar Declaration began at Dr Farooq Abdullah’s residence in which all the signatories of the resolution including the former chief and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and other are participating.

However, Congress’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ghulam Ahmad Mir couldn’t attend the meeting. As per the Congress statement, Mir cannot attend the meeting due to some medical emergencies and stated that he has already conveyed the message to Farooq Abdullah.

Gupkar declaration is a resolution passed by National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Congress, Peoples Conference and other mainstream political parties on August 4, 2019 to defend J&K’s special status.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) Correspondent, almost all the signatories of Gupkar declaration including Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Gani Lone, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, Muzaffar Shah and others have reached the residence of Farooq in Gupkar.

Besides, many NC leaders including Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani and others have also reached his residence.

All the signatories of Gupkar declaration were invited for the meeting to decide future course of action on Gupkar declaration. The meeting was scheduled to be held at 4:00 PM—(KNO)