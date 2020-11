Srinagar: Unknown gunmen on Thursday looted cash from a van at main town in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

An official said that at least four gunmen attacked J&K bank van near Tak Mohalla Shopian and looted cash in lakhs.

Official sources said that cash looted is over 60 lakh.

A senior police official confirmed the incident and said the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers and recover the cash. (KNO)