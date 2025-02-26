SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 26: Much to the relief of tourists in Gulmarg, their long-standing demand for an extension of the advance booking window has been met. The Gulmarg Gondola authorities announced on Wednesday that ticket bookings can now be made up to 60 days in advance instead of the previous 29-day limit.

Following the successful launch of On-Cabin Tickets for Phase-1 of the Gulmarg Gondola, the facility is now being extended to Phase-2 (Kongdoori to Affarwat) on a trial basis from February 27 to March 15, 2025. Tourists can avail of this service between 8:15 AM and 9:30 AM at Kongdoori, according to an official post on the X handle of Gulmarg authorities.

Officials confirmed the decision was made in response to tourist demand. “With the advance booking window now extended to 60 days, visitors can plan their trips more conveniently. Since the website is in the public domain, bookings will continue to operate on a first-come, first-served basis,” an official said.

Several tourists expressed their happiness over the move, stating that it would ease travel difficulties and enhance their experience in Kashmir.

The Managing Director of Gulmarg highlighted that the extension would benefit visitors arriving without pre-booked tickets, protecting them from black marketing, touts, and exploitation. “Our primary focus remains on increasing tourist footfall in Gulmarg,” he added. (KNS)