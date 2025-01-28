SRINAGAR, JANUARY 28: Famous ski resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir is gearing up to host the fifth edition of Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2025 slated to commence from February 22 this year.

Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Department, Sarmad Hafeez told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer that the preparations are in full swing and all the efforts are being put in to make 3-day event a “grand spectacle.”

“Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as the National Games capital in the country,” Hafeez said, adding that every service provider including the hoteliers and others are eagerly waiting to welcome the KIWG 2025 participants.”

Hafeez informed that the registration process is on and around 1000 athletes from across the country are going to participate in this year’s event.

“Gulmarg will present a festive look. The grand opening ceremony will be held in the Club on February 22. In the evening, cultural programmes will be presented as a part of the welcome ceremony,” he said.

Pertinently, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games.

The meeting focused on ensuring the successful conduct of the event and strengthening Jammu & Kashmir’s position as a premier destination for winter sports.

Commissioner Secretary YS&S, Sarmad Hafeez gave a detailed presentation, highlighting the success of the 4th edition of Khelo India Winter Games, which significantly boosted the popularity of Gulmarg and Kashmir as global winter tourism destinations.

This year, the 5th edition has once again been allotted to J&K and Ladakh, he had informed. The KIWG-2025 is split into two phases: one held in Ladakh from January 23 to 27, and the second will be held in Gulmarg from February 22 to 25—(KNO)