BARAMULLA, MAY 10: International tourist resort Gulmarg of Baramulla is all set to welcome tourism delegates from the G-20 nations in the last week of May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this regard, the District Administration Baramulla is finalizing all the related arrangements, and the district is undergoing a major makeover amid a stringent security plan for the high-profile event.

It is worth mentioning here that the grand event will have a large impact in the history of Baramulla district and there will be no curbs anywhere while schools, colleges and the markets will remain open.

The traffic on all routes will ply normally and to facilitate the foreign delegates, a proper traffic advisory will be issued in advance.

Welcome boards and signages were erected in Gulmarg. The road to Gulmarg from Srinagar, the Narbal-Gulmarg stretch, is being given a new look.

ADVERTISEMENT

To enhance the aesthetic value of the existing structures, footpaths and medians have been developed, traffic roads are being furnished, hoardings are installed and government buildings and commercial building walls are being painted in the district.

Meanwhile, all the developmental and beautification works are being supervised by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar. She has asserted that the stage is set and all preparations are in the final stage.

Dr Sehrish exhorted the departments to push for a double shift of working in all the existing works in a time bound manner.

She emphasized on greater coordination and synergy among line departments for timely completion of developmental activities in Baramulla.

Moreover, the DDC issued instructions to concerned authorities for grass cutting along roads, routes, footpaths, closing manholes with lids, colour iron grills, making water fountains functional, smooth operation of streets lights, removing of debris and construction material from roads so that the establishments get charm and to boost aesthetics.