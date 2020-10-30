‘Guilty will be dealt with sternly’: PM Modi, LG Sinha condemn killing of 3 BJP workers in south Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir, and said they were bright youngsters doing excellent work there. The three BJP workers were shot dead by militants in Kulgam district, police said.

“I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K,” Modi said in a tweet. “My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha too has strongly condemned the killings of the political workers.

Expressing his anguish over the killings, the Lt Governor said: “The perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts can not be justified.”

“Law shall take its course and the guilty shall be dealt with sternly,” he added.

The Lt Governor assured all the possible help from the government to the bereaved families.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.