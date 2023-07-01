In an unexpected turn of events, a woman from Telangana experienced stomach pain on her wedding night, much to the surprise of her new husband and in-laws. To their astonishment, she gave birth to a baby girl the following day.

As per national media reports, the woman, hailing from Secunderabad, Telangana, had recently married a man from a village in Greater Noida. On Monday, she started complaining of stomach ache, prompting her concerned family to rush her to a nearby hospital.

Upon examination by the hospital staff, it was revealed that she was seven months pregnant, leaving her husband and in-laws in shock. The woman subsequently gave birth to a baby girl just one day after her wedding.

As it turned out, the bride’s family had concealed the truth from the groom’s family, instead informing them that her enlarged belly was a result of recent surgery to remove stones. However, their deception was swiftly exposed when the medical professionals confirmed her pregnancy.

Fortunately, both families reached an agreement, and no police complaint was filed against the new mother. Nevertheless, the groom’s family refused to accept the bride and her newborn baby. Consequently, the bride’s family traveled from Secunderabad to bring her and the child back home.