Sopore: Suspected militants on Friday afternoon hurled a grenade towards Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Main Chowk in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

However, no loss of life or injury was reported, officials said.

Officials said that suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF 179 bn camp at Main Chowk Sopore, which exploded with a huge bang followed by firing.

However, no damage was reported during the incident—(KNO)