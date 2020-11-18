Grenade attack in Pulwama, twelve civilians injured

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Wednesday evening lobbed a grenade on Security forces in Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police officer said that the militants lobbed a grenade on joint team of Police and CRPF in Kakapora. However the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road.

In this incident, at least twelve civilians received splinter injuries and where subsequently shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. All of them are said to be stable, the officer added.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)