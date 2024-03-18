Grand Mufti Sets Sadq-e-Fitr at Rs 70 Per Person for Ramadan

Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul Islam Farooqi, announced on Monday that Sadq-e-Fitr (Zakaat-ul-Fitr) for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan will be fixed at Rs 70 per person. This decision, reached through consensus with scholars from various schools of thought, aims to ensure uniformity and ease in fulfilling this charitable obligation.

Sadq-e-Fitr, a form of charity obligatory on Muslims before Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, is also required for infants. Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam emphasized the importance of this special charity, which is separate from the annual Zakat and is intended to purify the fasting person from any indecent act or speech and to help the poor and needy.

The fixed amount of Rs 70 per person for Sadq-e-Fitr will facilitate individuals in fulfilling this religious obligation, promoting a spirit of charity and unity within the community during Ramadan.