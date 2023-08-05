Concluding her U.S. tour on a high note, Taylor Swift pleasantly surprised the dedicated truck drivers responsible for her tour equipment by presenting them with substantial bonuses. A true expression of gratitude from the Grammy-winning artist, each trucker was handed an astonishing $100,000 as a token of her appreciation. This heartwarming gesture took place just prior to her Saturday performance in Santa Clara, CA, creating an indelible and touching moment that left all involved deeply moved.

ADVERTISEMENT

With approximately 50 truck drivers supporting her tour, Taylor Swift’s generosity extended to a total of $5 million in bonuses. TMZ reported that these bonuses were specifically designated as an “end of the tour” reward, as she wraps up the U.S. leg of her tour before venturing to Mexico.

Beyond her benevolence towards the truck drivers, Taylor Swift also displayed her kindness by bestowing a “very generous amount” upon her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers, and other essential staff members, as per Metro’s account.

In a recent captivating revelation, a seismologist shared that Taylor Swift’s ardent fans in Seattle, Washington, generated seismic activity akin to a minor earthquake. Referred to as the “Swift Quakes,” these tremors occurred on July 22 and 23, with the energetic dancing at her concerts producing seismic waves equivalent to those of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, as reported by CNN.

The seismologist emphasized that this phenomenon surpassed a prior seismic record set by Seattle Seahawks supporters during a match against the New Orleans Saints. He highlighted the remarkable consistency of the seismic signals from both concert nights, illustrating their near-identical nature when overlaid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Swift achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first living artist in nearly six decades to concurrently hold four albums within the top 10, according to the organization’s records. This accomplishment further cements her status as an influential and enduring presence in the music industry.