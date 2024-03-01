Govt working to make J&K a world-famous tourist destination

JAMMU, MARCH 01: Tourism department highlighted several new innovative steps to make J&K the most popular tourist destination in the country.

A meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to review the tourism sector in Jammu today.,

Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal elucidated several aspects of this strategy under development for the cognizance of the Chief Secretary.

During this meeting, it was made out that the Department is in the process of working out different progressive concepts for a substantial increase in footfall to our tourist destinations and making J&K a hub of tourism all over the country.

Among several other initiatives, the department is contemplating taking up projects in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in both divisions to increase tourist footfall to such locations besides adding a variety of activities to perform there.

It has also decided to conduct a 3-day conference inviting high-profile domain experts in areas including Administration, Hospitality, Tourism Academia, eco Tourism, IT, Travel Trade Associations, and Film and Industrial sectors.

It further intends to hold shows like Grand F4 Car shows in association with private players. The department to showcase the stunning beauty of J&K wants to create a brand ad film and song of its own featuring it as a premier tourist destination in India besides having a brand ambassador of high repute promoting the brand J&K all over the world.

The Department even revealed that for the promotion of the tourism sector, it wants to have trade travel engagement either. It schedules to take premier members in the arenas of nature, adventure and pilgrimage tourism on Fam tours to promote these circuits here.

Among other initiatives, the Department is going to revamp its website to make it all-inclusive and informative for all the stakeholders. It has decided to collaborate with major national players like the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAOI) to highlight the adventure tourism assets of the UT globally. This is said to generate economic activity and rural employment in addition to making J&K a world-class adventure tourism destination.