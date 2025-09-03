Govt to roll out J&K Private University Policy-2025

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 02: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today chaired a meeting to review the modalities for the preparation of the J&K Private University Policy-2025, a landmark framework aimed at strengthening higher education opportunities across Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education department, Shantamanu; Special Secretary, Higher Education department, and other senior officers of HED attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Minister held comprehensive deliberations focusing on ensuring that the policy draft is both progressive and pragmatic, balancing the growing demand for quality education with the need for robust regulatory safeguards.

The Minister emphasized that the policy must create an enabling environment for reputed private institutions to establish universities in Jammu and Kashmir while upholding academic integrity, transparency, and accountability. “Government’s objective is to upgrade higher education, promote innovation and provide local students access to world-class learning facilities without compromising on quality,” the Minister stated.

The Minister further called upon the officers to ensure that the draft policy is framed in consultation with all stakeholders, including students, academicians, civil society, and other experts. She also asked the officers to consult other departments like Revenue, Industries and Commerce, Finance, and other departments for the draft formulation of the policy.

The Minister stressed to develop transparent guidelines and put them in the public domain for the feedback of the general population and make changes accordingly, which seem necessary.

She highlighted that the J&K Private University Policy 2025 should serve as a guiding framework for establishing credible private universities in the Union Territory, positioning Jammu and Kashmir as an emerging hub of knowledge, innovation, and skill development across the country and abroad.